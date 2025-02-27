Weston scores 30 as Middle Tennessee beats New Mexico State 71-66

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Camryn Weston’s 30 points led Middle Tennessee over New Mexico State 71-66 on Thursday night.…

Weston shot 8 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (19-9, 10-5 Conference USA). Essam Mostafa added 15 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Justin Bufford shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Christian Cook led the Aggies (15-13, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Peter Filipovity added 16 points and two steals for New Mexico State. Emmanuel Tshimanga also had eight points.

Middle Tennessee is third in the conference standings, a game back of Liberty and a half-game behind second-place Jacksonville State. The Raiders play at UTEP on Saturday before road games against the first-place Flames and Florida International to close out the regular season.

Fourth-place New Mexico State, two games behind Middle Tennessee and a half-game ahead of Kennesaw State, plays host to Western Kentucky on Saturday.

