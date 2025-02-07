Western Michigan hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-15, 4-6 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-15, 4-6 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Western Michigan after Adante’ Holiman scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 83-82 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Broncos are 4-6 in home games. Western Michigan is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-9 on the road. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Western Michigan scores 71.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Markhi Strickland is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Bradley Douglas is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Holiman is averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.