Western Michigan faces Akron on 3-game skid

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 5-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-13, 3-7 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan heads into the matchup against Akron as losers of three straight games.

The Zips are 6-5 on their home court. Akron is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 5-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

Akron averages 64.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 64.1 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Akron gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Zips. Shelbee Brown is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

