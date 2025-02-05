Western Kentucky faces Kennesaw State, seeks 4th straight home win

Kennesaw State Owls (8-12, 3-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-6, 6-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-12, 3-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-6, 6-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Kennesaw State aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-2 in home games. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 16.1 assists per game led by Alexis Mead averaging 4.0.

The Owls are 3-6 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Western Kentucky scores 72.7 points, 8.7 more per game than the 64.0 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 63.5 points per game, equal to what Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mead is averaging 13.1 points, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games.

Carly Hooks averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Prencis Harden is averaging 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

