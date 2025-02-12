Western Illinois plays Southern Indiana after Maletic’s 27-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-15, 4-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-17, 2-12 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-15, 4-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-17, 2-12 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Marko Maletic scored 27 points in Western Illinois’ 81-70 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Leathernecks are 5-7 in home games. Western Illinois is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-10 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Western Illinois averages 67.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maletic is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Leathernecks. Sean Smith is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

