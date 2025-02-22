Western Illinois faces Little Rock for conference showdown

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-13, 7-10 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-13, 11-6 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-13, 7-10 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-13, 11-6 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts Western Illinois in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Trojans are 7-6 on their home court. Little Rock allows 65.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 7-10 in OVC play. Western Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Nicastro averaging 2.3.

Little Rock scores 61.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 66.1 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The Trojans and Leathernecks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Lamariyee Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allie Meadows averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Raegan McCowan is averaging 21.5 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

