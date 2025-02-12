Western Carolina wins 76-67 against East Tennessee State

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell scored 18 points as Western Carolina beat East Tennessee State 76-67 on Wednesday night.…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell scored 18 points as Western Carolina beat East Tennessee State 76-67 on Wednesday night.

Kell also contributed 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Catamounts (7-17, 3-10 Southern Conference). Bernard Pelote scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Chevalier Emery shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Buccaneers (15-11, 8-5) were led in scoring by Quimari Peterson, who finished with 21 points, three steals and two blocks. John Buggs III added 13 points for East Tennessee State. Gabe Sisk had 12 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Western Carolina hosts Citadel and East Tennessee State travels to play Chattanooga.

