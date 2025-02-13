Western Carolina hosts Wofford after Paulk’s 29-point game

Wofford Terriers (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-13, 1-8 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-13, 1-8 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Western Carolina after Evangelia Paulk scored 29 points in Wofford’s 93-88 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 6-5 in home games. Western Carolina averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Terriers are 6-2 in conference games. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 25.8 points per game in the paint led by Rachael Rose averaging 6.0.

Western Carolina averages 72.4 points, 13.7 more per game than the 58.7 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 69.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 70.6 Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avyonce Carter is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Catamounts. Tyja Beans is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paulk averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Molly Masingale is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.