Western Carolina hosts Peterson and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-10, 8-4 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-17, 2-10 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Western Carolina after Quimari Peterson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 66-59 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 5-6 at home. Western Carolina gives up 78.7 points and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 8-4 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Western Carolina scores 68.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.4 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 73.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.7 Western Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard Pelote is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Peterson is averaging 18.2 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

