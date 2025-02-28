Western Carolina faces Samford, looks to break road losing streak

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-16, 2-11 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-17, 7-6 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-16, 2-11 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-17, 7-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will look to stop its six-game road skid when the Catamounts take on Samford.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 at home. Samford is the leader in the SoCon with 11.7 fast break points.

The Catamounts are 2-11 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyja Beans averaging 3.5.

Samford averages 67.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 68.9 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Samford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Johnson is averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Kennedy Langham is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Wooten is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 7.5 points. Avyonce Carter is averaging 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.