Western Carolina faces Samford after Kell’s 31-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-18, 4-11 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (20-8, 10-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Samford after Marcus Kell scored 31 points in Western Carolina’s 91-86 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-3 at home. Samford ranks second in the SoCon with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Brownell averaging 7.7.

The Catamounts are 4-11 in SoCon play. Western Carolina averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Samford averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.2 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bernard Pelote is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds. Kell is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

