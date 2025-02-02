West Virginia faces Cincinnati, looks to stop 3-game slide

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 5-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-8, 2-7 Big 12) Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 5-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-8, 2-7 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia enters the matchup with Cincinnati after losing three straight games.

The Bearcats are 8-3 on their home court. Cincinnati scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-5 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cincinnati makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). West Virginia averages 7.1 more points per game (70.1) than Cincinnati gives up (63.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 12.2 points. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Javon Small is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

