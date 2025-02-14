West Georgia visits Goodin and Bellarmine

West Georgia Wolves (4-22, 2-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-23, 0-13 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (4-22, 2-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-23, 0-13 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts West Georgia after Kenyon Goodin scored 28 points in Bellarmine’s 92-87 overtime loss to the Queens Royals.

The Knights are 3-9 on their home court. Bellarmine is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolves are 2-11 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bellarmine scores 72.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 78.7 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 69.1 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 81.2 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

The Knights and Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.3 points. Jack Karasinski is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Rickey Ballard is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 6.8 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 48.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 73.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Wolves: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.