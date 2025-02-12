West Georgia visits Eastern Kentucky following Blanton’s 22-point game

West Georgia Wolves (4-21, 2-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 8-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (4-21, 2-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 8-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts West Georgia after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 83-58 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Colonels are 7-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolves are 2-10 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 2-13 record against teams above .500.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 48.0% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montavious Myrick is averaging 6.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Colonels. George Kimble III is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wolves. Kyric Davis is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

