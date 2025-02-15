West Georgia visits Bellarmine after Williams-Dryden’s 21-point game

West Georgia Wolves (4-22, 2-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-23, 0-13 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

West Georgia Wolves (4-22, 2-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-23, 0-13 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Bellarmine after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 95-73 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 3-9 at home. Bellarmine gives up 81.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Wolves are 2-11 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is eighth in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Malcolm Noel averaging 3.5.

Bellarmine is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.1% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (49.1%).

The Knights and Wolves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wolves. Kyric Davis is averaging 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 73.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Wolves: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

