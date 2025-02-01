West Georgia faces Queens on 4-game road slide

West Georgia Wolves (4-18, 2-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-9, 6-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Georgia Wolves (4-18, 2-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-9, 6-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hits the road against Queens looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Royals have gone 7-3 at home. Queens leads the ASUN with 16.2 assists per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 4.0.

The Wolves are 2-7 against conference opponents. West Georgia is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Queens’ average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 69.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 73.7 Queens gives up to opponents.

The Royals and Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 11.1 points and 0.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.