Werth and San Francisco host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-22, 2-17 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-15, 10-9 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays San Diego after Freja Werth scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 68-67 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Dons are 8-4 on their home court. San Francisco is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Toreros have gone 2-17 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks second in the WCC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Wristen averaging 2.4.

San Francisco scores 65.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 65.5 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco gives up.

The Dons and Toreros square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Werth is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Dons. Angeliki Ziaka is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren McCall is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 6.2 points. Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

