Wernli and Lindenwood (MO) host Little Rock

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (18-7, 14-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-12, 11-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays Little Rock after Gracy Wernli scored 23 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 75-56 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 7-5 in home games. Little Rock gives up 65.3 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Lions are 14-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) is fourth in the OVC giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Little Rock scores 62.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 64.7 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 65.3 Little Rock gives up to opponents.

The Trojans and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Wernli is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

