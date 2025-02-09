Wenzel and Virginia Tech host Virginia

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 4-8 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 4-8 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits Virginia after Carleigh Wenzel scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 93-87 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers are 8-6 on their home court. Virginia is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Hokies are 6-6 in conference matchups. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Virginia scores 70.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 68.5 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Hokies meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Latasha Lattimore is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wenzel is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

