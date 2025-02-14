Weber State visits Montana following Threatt’s 32-point game

Weber State Wildcats (9-17, 3-9 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-8, 11-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Weber State Wildcats (9-17, 3-9 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-8, 11-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Montana after Blaise Threatt scored 32 points in Weber State’s 74-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-1 in home games. Montana has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 3-9 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.7.

Montana makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Weber State averages 73.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 74.2 Montana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pridgen is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Threatt is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

