Weber State takes on Eastern Washington for conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (7-11, 4-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-14, 3-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kourtney Grossman and Eastern Washington host Taylor Smith and Weber State in Big Sky action.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 4-4 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 3.8.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Grossman is averaging 13.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Lanae Billy is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.3 points. Smith is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

