Weber State hosts Northern Arizona, looks to end home losing streak

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-9, 4-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-15, 2-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to break its five-game home skid with a win against Northern Arizona.

The Wildcats are 3-7 in home games. Weber State has a 2-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-5 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Weber State scores 73.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.3 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 5.8 more points per game (78.1) than Weber State allows (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Blaise Threatt is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 21.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

