Weber State faces Eastern Washington after Threatt’s 27-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (10-19, 4-11 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-18, 6-9 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (10-19, 4-11 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-18, 6-9 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Eastern Washington after Blaise Threatt scored 27 points in Weber State’s 60-58 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. Eastern Washington is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 4-11 in Big Sky play. Weber State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Washington makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Weber State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Viljami Vartiainen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Threatt is shooting 53.8% and averaging 24.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.