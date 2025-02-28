Webb leads Tennessee State against Southern Indiana after 26-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-10, 12-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (9-20, 5-14 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Southern Indiana after Aaniya Webb scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 72-61 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers are 6-6 on their home court. Tennessee State allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-7 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 6.7.

Tennessee State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is averaging 13.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

