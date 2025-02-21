Weaver and Queens (NC) host Stetson

Stetson Hatters (15-12, 9-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-18, 2-13 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stetson Hatters (15-12, 9-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-18, 2-13 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) hosts Stetson after Jordyn Weaver scored 24 points in Queens (NC)’s 66-57 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals are 4-9 on their home court. Queens (NC) is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Hatters are 9-6 in conference games. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 6.0.

Queens (NC)’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Queens (NC) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 8.6 points. Weaver is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 17 points for the Hatters. Jorah Eppley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.