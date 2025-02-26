Weaver and Queens (NC) host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (12-15, 7-9 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (9-18, 3-13 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) plays North Alabama after Jordyn Weaver scored 22 points in Queens (NC)’s 75-64 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Royals have gone 5-9 in home games. Queens (NC) is ninth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Lions are 7-9 in conference play. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN with 13.1 assists per game led by Charity Gallegos averaging 3.8.

Queens (NC)’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weaver is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Gallegos is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

