Weathersby and UAB host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (7-14, 2-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-9, 5-6 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

Charlotte 49ers (7-14, 2-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-9, 5-6 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Charlotte after Jade Weathersby scored 22 points in UAB’s 61-56 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Blazers have gone 7-4 in home games. UAB averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The 49ers are 2-8 in conference play. Charlotte is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAB is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 12.3 points for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Alexis Andrews is shooting 38.8% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

