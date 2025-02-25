Watson leads Loyola Chicago against George Washington after 22-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-10, 7-8 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-9, 9-5 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-10, 7-8 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-9, 9-5 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts George Washington after Des Watson scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-72 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Ramblers have gone 14-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is first in the A-10 with 16.0 assists per game led by Kymany Houinsou averaging 3.0.

The Revolutionaries are 7-8 in A-10 play. George Washington averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The Ramblers and Revolutionaries match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 13.1 points for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rafael Castro is averaging 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

