Watson leads Buffalo against Kent State after 21-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (16-9, 8-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (20-4, 9-3 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Kent State after Chellia Watson scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 79-67 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 in home games. Buffalo is 20-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Golden Flashes are 8-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State is seventh in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatiana Thomas averaging 1.9.

Buffalo scores 75.2 points, 12.0 more per game than the 63.2 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Buffalo gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is shooting 42.8% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dionna Gray is averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jenna Batsch is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

