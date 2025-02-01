Watson and UL Monroe host Troy

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-17, 2-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-17, 2-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Troy after Tyreese Watson scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 62-58 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 9-3 on their home court. Troy is third in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Thomas Dowd leads the Trojans with 6.1 boards.

The Warhawks are 2-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe gives up 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Troy is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.5% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 69.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.0 Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayton Conerway averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Myles Rigsby is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Coltie Young averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Bolden is shooting 34.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

