Watkins, UMass Lowell River Hawks to host Pucci and the Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-18, 1-8 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sydney Watkins and UMass Lowell host Bella Pucci and Binghamton in America East play.

The River Hawks are 1-9 on their home court. UMass Lowell ranks eighth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bearcats have gone 3-6 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 11.8 assists per game led by Jadyn Weltz averaging 2.9.

UMass Lowell averages 47.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 58.6 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 60.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 62.5 UMass Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the River Hawks. Rayne Durant is averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 32.3% over the past 10 games.

Weltz is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.8 points and two steals. Kaia Goode is shooting 34.5% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 44.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

