Washington’s 29 lead Cal State Northridge past Cal Poly 89-85

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 10:57 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scotty Washington scored 29 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal Poly 89-85 on Saturday night.

Washington shot 10 for 16 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Matadors (18-7, 10-4 Big West Conference). Marcus Adams Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 10 rebounds. Keonte Jones had 16 points and finished 8 of 18 from the field.

Owen Koonce led the Mustangs (10-16, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Cal Poly also got 18 points, four assists and five steals from Isaac Jessup. Jarred Hyder had 11 points and seven assists.

Both teams next play Thursday. Cal State Northridge visits UC Irvine and Cal Poly plays UC San Diego at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

