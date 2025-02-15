Washington’s 21 lead Southeast Missouri State past Tennessee Tech 83-69

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-69 win over Tennessee Tech…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-69 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Washington shot 8 for 19 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (17-10, 12-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Rob Martin added 17 points while going 8 of 12 from the field while they also had seven assists. Brendan Terry went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Redhawks prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Jaylon Johnson led the Golden Eagles (13-14, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tennessee Tech also got 12 points from Grant Slatten. Rodney Johnson Jr. also had nine points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Southeast Missouri State hosts Western Illinois and Tennessee Tech hosts UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.