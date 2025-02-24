Washington visits No. 11 Wisconsin after Tonje’s 22-point game

Washington Huskies (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts Washington after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers have gone 13-2 at home. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 81.7 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Huskies are 4-12 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Wisconsin scores 81.7 points, 7.6 more per game than the 74.1 Washington gives up. Washington averages 72.6 points per game, 1.7 more than the 70.9 Wisconsin gives up to opponents.

The Badgers and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.7 points. John Blackwell is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is averaging 15 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.