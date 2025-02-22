Washington visits Nebraska after Markowski’s 35-point game

Washington Huskies (15-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (15-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Washington after Alexis Markowski scored 35 points in Nebraska’s 94-90 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Cornhuskers have gone 13-3 at home. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

The Huskies are 6-9 in conference play. Washington averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Nebraska averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cornhuskers. Markowski is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Elle Ladine is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

