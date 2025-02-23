Washington visits Nebraska after Markowski’s 35-point game

Washington Huskies (15-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (15-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Washington after Alexis Markowski scored 35 points in Nebraska’s 94-90 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Cornhuskers have gone 13-3 at home. Nebraska is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 6-9 in Big Ten play. Washington averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Nebraska averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Elle Ladine is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 16.3 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

