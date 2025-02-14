Washington State visits Portland following Shearer’s 26-point showing

Washington State Cougars (16-11, 11-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (23-3, 12-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (16-11, 11-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (23-3, 12-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Washington State after Emme Shearer scored 26 points in Portland’s 71-69 victory over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Pilots are 12-2 on their home court. Portland averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 11-5 in conference games. Washington State ranks fourth in the WCC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Eleonora Villa averaging 12.0.

Portland makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Washington State scores 5.8 more points per game (67.6) than Portland gives up to opponents (61.8).

The Pilots and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKelle Meek is averaging six points and 4.1 assists for the Pilots. Maisie Burnham is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Villa is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cougars. Tara Wallack is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.