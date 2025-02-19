Washington State takes home win streak into matchup with San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (12-13, 9-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-12, 11-6 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (12-13, 9-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-12, 11-6 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cougars play San Francisco.

The Cougars have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington State has an 8-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Dons are 9-7 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks third in the WCC allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Washington State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 6.2 points. Eleonora Villa is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Luana Leite is averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.