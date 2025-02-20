Washington State puts home win streak on the line against San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (12-13, 9-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-12, 11-6 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (12-13, 9-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-12, 11-6 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cougars play San Francisco.

The Cougars are 8-4 on their home court. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 4.8.

The Dons are 9-7 in WCC play. San Francisco averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Washington State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Dons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.3 points for the Cougars. Wallack is averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Freja Werth is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Mia Vuksic is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

