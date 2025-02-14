Washington scores 31 as Pacific knocks off Loyola Marymount 83-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamar Washington’s 31 points led Pacific over Loyola Marymount 83-58 on Thursday night. Washington also had…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamar Washington’s 31 points led Pacific over Loyola Marymount 83-58 on Thursday night.

Washington also had 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Tigers (9-19, 4-10 West Coast Conference). Elias Ralph added 15 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds. Petar Krivokapic finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (15-11, 7-7) were led in scoring by Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Loyola Marymount also got 10 points and two blocks from Aaron McBride. Myron Amey Jr. had seven points.

Washington scored 13 points in the first half and Pacific went into the break trailing 33-32. Washington scored 18 of Pacific’s 51 points in the second half to help lead the Tigers to a 25-point victory.

These two teams both play Saturday. Pacific visits Oregon State and Loyola Marymount visits Portland.

