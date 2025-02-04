Washington scores 21 in Wichita State’s 66-58 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Corey Washington’s 21 points and 10 rebounds helped Wichita State defeat Charlotte 66-58 on Tuesday night.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Corey Washington’s 21 points and 10 rebounds helped Wichita State defeat Charlotte 66-58 on Tuesday night.

Quincy Ballard scored 12 points added 13 rebounds for the Shockers (12-10, 2-7 American Athletic Conference). A.J McGinnis went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Nik Graves finished with 23 points for the 49ers (8-15, 1-9). Jaehshon Thomas added 12 points for Charlotte. Kylan Blackmon had seven points and three steals.

Wichita State entered halftime up 33-31. Washington paced the Shockers with first-half 12 points. Wichita State a 14-2 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave it 61-50 lead with 3:42 remaining in the half. Ballard scored 10 second-half points.

