Washington hosts Nebraska after Williams’ 28-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-8, 4-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Washington after Brice Williams scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 77-71 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies have gone 8-5 at home. Washington has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers are 4-7 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Juwan Gary averaging 6.5.

Washington averages 71.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.1 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 75.6 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.6 Washington allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Cornhuskers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Essegian is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 11 points. Williams is averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

