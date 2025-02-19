Washington faces Rutgers following Sellers’ 24-point showing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-16, 2-13 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-12, 5-9 Big Ten) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-16, 2-13 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-12, 5-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Rutgers after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 69-64 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are 10-6 on their home court. Washington scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-13 in conference play. Rutgers is 6-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.7 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Scarlet Knights meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 assists and two steals. Elle Ladine is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.