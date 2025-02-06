Washenitz and Pittsburgh host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (13-11, 4-7 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-14, 1-9 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Boston College Eagles (13-11, 4-7 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-14, 1-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Boston College after Marley Washenitz scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 84-53 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Panthers have gone 7-5 at home. Pittsburgh has a 5-14 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 4-7 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh scores 61.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Washenitz is averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 5.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

