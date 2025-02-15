Warmsley, Grambling Tigers to host Fantroy and the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (12-11, 11-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-5 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern Tigers (12-11, 11-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aylasia Fantroy and Texas Southern visit Kahia Warmsley and Grambling in SWAC action Saturday.

The Grambling Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 4.2.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 11-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 7.0.

Grambling is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Grambling allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 12.4 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Fantroy is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

