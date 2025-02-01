Walton leads George Mason against Dayton

George Mason Patriots (18-3, 8-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 7-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (18-3, 8-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 7-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Dayton after Zahirah Walton scored 30 points in George Mason’s 80-53 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 10-3 at home. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 3.9.

The Patriots are 8-2 in A-10 play. George Mason is second in the A-10 scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Dayton makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dayton allows.

The Flyers and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is averaging 17.2 points for the Flyers. Olivia Leung is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals. Walton is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

