Wallack and Washington State host Gonzaga

Washington State Cougars (15-10, 10-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-8, 11-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Gonzaga after Tara Wallack scored 22 points in Washington State’s 67-60 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Yvonne Ejim leads the Bulldogs with 8.9 rebounds.

The Cougars are 10-4 in conference play. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Wallack averaging 4.9.

Gonzaga makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Washington State averages 67.7 points per game, 2.1 more than the 65.6 Gonzaga gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Ejim is averaging 23.0 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.3 points for the Cougars. Wallack is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

