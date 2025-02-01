Walker scores 24 as Illinois State takes down Valparaiso 86-78

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker’s 24 points helped Illinois State defeat Valparaiso 86-78 on Saturday night. Walker also contributed…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker’s 24 points helped Illinois State defeat Valparaiso 86-78 on Saturday night.

Walker also contributed seven assists for the Redbirds (14-9, 6-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks scored 17 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Johnny Kinziger had 15 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Beacons (10-13, 3-9) were led in scoring by All Wright, who finished with 20 points. Cooper Schwieger added 14 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso. Isaiah Shaw also put up 10 points. The Beacons prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Illinois State took the lead with 3:54 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 45-38 at halftime, with Walker racking up 16 points. Illinois State outscored Valparaiso by one point in the final half, while Banks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

