Walker scores 19, Binghamton defeats Maine 71-69

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker’s 19 points helped Binghamton defeat Maine 71-69 on Saturday.

Walker went 7 of 15 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (15-14, 7-7 America East Conference). Tymu Chenery, who hit a 3-pointer to give Binghamton the go-ahead points with 30 seconds left, scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 14 and added nine rebounds and six assists. Gavin Walsh shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Quion Burns finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears (16-12, 8-5). Christopher Mantis added 17 points for Maine. Kellen Tynes had 10 points, eight assists and three steals.

