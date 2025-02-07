Walker leads Illinois State against Northern Iowa

Illinois State Redbirds (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-9, 9-4 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-9, 9-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Northern Iowa after Chase Walker scored 31 points in Illinois State’s 81-79 win over the UIC Flames.

The Panthers are 11-2 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Redbirds are 7-6 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Johnny Kinziger averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 57.5% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

